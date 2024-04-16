Jared Goff Comments on Amon-Ra St. Brown Missing Workout

Jared Goff comments on Amon-Ra St. Brown being absent for the Lions workout on Monday

As the Detroit Lions kicked off their offseason workouts this Monday at the Allen Park facility, one notable absence was Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team’s standout wide receiver. Despite St. Brown’s absence on this initial day of voluntary workouts, quarterback Jared Goff was unfazed, emphasizing the strong off-season work and rapport he shares with St. Brown.

What Did Jared Goff Say?

Both players, who reside in California during the off-season, have spent considerable time training together, building a robust on-field connection that Goff believes will carry over into the upcoming season.

“We work together a ton in the offseason. We’re both in L.A. during the time off and have a great rapport,” Goff said, reassuring fans and teammates alike. “So yeah, we’re good.” Goff also expressed his enthusiasm for the offseason workout program, highlighting the benefits of reconnecting with teammates and further developing team camaraderie in a more relaxed setting. “It’s exciting. It’s fun to be back. I always love being back for this time of year,” Goff explained. “It’s just fun to be around the guys and be able to work out and be able to be around the training staff and everybody.”

Why it Matters

The reason for St. Brown’s absence was not disclosed, raising some curiosity, especially as the 24-year-old wideout is coming off a stellar season and is eligible for a significant contract extension. St. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has established himself as a key offensive weapon for the Lions.

The Bottom Line – Unshaken Confidence Amidst Absence

While the absence of a key player like Amon-Ra St. Brown at team workouts could spark concerns under normal circumstances, Jared Goff‘s assurance provides a stable outlook for the Detroit Lions. The quarterback’s positive remarks about his offseason interactions with St. Brown, coupled with the general spirit of camaraderie during the team’s workouts, suggest that the Lions are in a good position to tackle the challenges of the upcoming NFL season. As the team progresses through its offseason schedule, the focus will likely shift to ensuring all players are aligned and ready, both physically and mentally, for the rigorous demands ahead.