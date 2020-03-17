Patriots’ Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft release statements regarding Tom Brady

Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots.

That just sounds odd but on Tuesday, Brady took to social media to reveal he is leaving the Patriots and that he will be playing for a new team in 2020.

Just moments ago, the Patriots tweeted out statements from head coach Bill Belichick and Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

As you can see, Kraft says that if Brady wanted to stay with the Patriots that he would have made a deal to keep him.

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

