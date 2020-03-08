Pistons lose the battle of the tanks on the road to the New York Knicks

The Detroit Pistons (20-45) lost on the road to the New York Knicks (20-44) on the road 96-84. The Pistons came into this game losing ten of their last eleven games. Meanwhile, the Knicks came into this one losing eight of their last ten games. The Knicks ended the first quarter on a 15-2 run after a slow start to lead the Pistons 27-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Pistons missed 14 straight shots before going on a 7-0 run to cut into the Knicks lead. The Pistons went into halftime trailing 49-47 and left the third quarter trailing by just one (72-71). The Pistons ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and were outscored 24-13 which led to tonight’s defeat.

- Advertisement -

Derrick Rose (ankle), Blake Griffin (knee) and Luke Kennard (knee) did not suit up for tonight’s game. Brandon Knight (hamstring) was expected to come off the bench tonight and play limited minutes but ultimately ended up missing tonight’s game as well.

John Henson appeared to roll his ankle in the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. Henson finished the night scoring three points in 15 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Coming off a career night, Pistons’ big man Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with 22 points and eight rebounds. Replacing Knight in the starting lineup, Bruce Brown Jr. finished with 16 points, four rebounds while dishing out six assists.

Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, scoring a game-high 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Elfrid Payton had a nice all-around game. Payton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Mitchell Robinson scored 14 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and blocking three shots.

The Pistons will have the next two days off before returning to action this Wednesday night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 PM.