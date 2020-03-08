51.2 F
Detroit
Monday, March 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose the battle of the tanks on the road to the New York Knicks

By Charlie Harrison IV

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsGeorge Blouth - 0

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

After Sunday evening's highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings...
Read more
Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (20-45) lost on the road to the New York Knicks (20-44) on the road 96-84. The Pistons came into this game losing ten of their last eleven games. Meanwhile, the Knicks came into this one losing eight of their last ten games. The Knicks ended the first quarter on a 15-2 run after a slow start to lead the Pistons 27-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Pistons missed 14 straight shots before going on a 7-0 run to cut into the Knicks lead. The Pistons went into halftime trailing 49-47 and left the third quarter trailing by just one (72-71). The Pistons ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and were outscored 24-13 which led to tonight’s defeat.

 

- Advertisement -

Derrick Rose (ankle), Blake Griffin (knee) and Luke Kennard (knee) did not suit up for tonight’s game. Brandon Knight (hamstring) was expected to come off the bench tonight and play limited minutes but ultimately ended up missing tonight’s game as well.

John Henson appeared to roll his ankle in the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. Henson finished the night scoring three points in 15 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Coming off a career night, Pistons’ big man Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with 22 points and eight rebounds. Replacing Knight in the starting lineup, Bruce Brown Jr. finished with 16 points, four rebounds while dishing out six assists.

Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, scoring a game-high 22 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Elfrid Payton had a nice all-around game. Payton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Mitchell Robinson scored 14 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and blocking three shots.

The Pistons will have the next two days off before returning to action this Wednesday night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 PM.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleBig Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
Next articleRUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsGeorge Blouth - 0

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game Christian Wood and Knicks' forward...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

Shae Brophy - 0
After Sunday evening's highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings were not done for the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose the battle of the tanks on the road to the New York Knicks

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-45) lost on the road to the New York Knicks (20-44) on the road 96-84. The Pistons came into this game...
Read more
MSU News

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the conference tournament, which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game Christian Wood and Knicks' forward...
Read more

Watch: Christian Wood scores career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz [Video]

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
Pistons' big man Christian Wood put up a new career-high 30 points in tonight's defeat against the Utah Jazz. https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1236493363148476421 Rod Beard of the Detroit News...
Read more

Pistons lose at home to the Utah Jazz amidst a career-night from Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-44) stormed back from being down by 22 points in the first half, but couldn't get it done tonight in a...
Read more

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.