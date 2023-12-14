Potential Dylan Larkin timetable for return released by Detroit Red Wings

A potential Dylan Larkin timetable to return to game action was released by the Detroit Red Wings earlier today.

It was an alarming moment at Little Caesars Arena Saturday night when Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sustained a serious injury, remaining unconscious on the ice after a hit to the back of his head from Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph. The subsequent collision with Patrick Kelly further compounded the situation. Larkin was unable to resume play and did not return to the game. And while he's missed the last several contests, he was a participant in practice this morning and a tentative timeline for his potential return to game action was released.

Larkin was knocked unconscious and lay motionless on the ice for several minutes

Amidst a chaotic scramble near the goal halfway through the first period of the Detroit Red Wings facing the Senators, Larkin faced a shot to the back of his head from Joseph followed by a swift hit from Ottawa's Patrick Kelly moments later. Subsequently, he fell flat on the ice, laying motionless, prompting a hush of concern from the packed crowd at Little Caesars Arena. Immediate medical attention was given to Larkin, and a stretcher was brought onto the ice. Eventually, with assistance, Larkin managed to skate off the ice, though very slowly and in a hunched-over manner; he did not return.

Larkin returned to practice today, wearing a non-contact jersey

It was a welcome sight at Little Caesars Arena this morning as the rest of his teammates prepared to face the Carolina Hurricanes later tonight. Larkin donned a non-contact jersey and was a limited participant in the skate today, which was followed by an update on his status by head coach Derek Lalonde.

“You can see him moving around fairly gingerly,” said Lalonde. “On the IR, unavailable for us at least through Saturday (at Philadelphia).”

Lalonde then offered what he said was a “little aggressive” prediction for Larkin's return, hinting at the possibility of him playing Monday night.

“Monday (at home vs Anaheim) he’s potentially available for us,” Lalonde said. “I think that would probably be a little aggressive, but it’s a day-to-day type thing, especially with the upper body he’s dealing with, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Tonight, the Red Wings take on Carolina, followed by an away game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, before returning home to face Anaheim on Monday. Although it might be overly optimistic to anticipate Larkin's return to game action within a week, his participation in today's practice, less than a week after his concerning injury, stands as a remarkably positive sign

Bottom Line: Let's hope Larkin can return soon and be fully healthy

Larkin has faced an incredibly challenging few weeks, grappling with both physical and emotional hurdles. Apart from coping with his ongoing physical ailment, he also shared the heartbreaking news of the loss of his unborn child with his wife.

Our heartfelt wishes go out to Larkin for a speedy recovery, both physically and emotionally. His presence on the ice significantly enhances the Detroit Red Wings' performance, and we eagerly anticipate his return to the lineup.