Terrion Arnold Receives Tearjerker Message From His Grandfather [Video]

Terrion Arnold Got Emotional Listening To The Message

On an emotionally charged NFL Draft night, new Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold experienced a moment that transcended the usual draft celebrations. After being selected with the No. 24 pick, Arnold received a poignant video message from his grandfather that moved him to tears, revealing the deep personal motivations driving his professional journey.

A Heartfelt Message on a Monumental Night

The video, which quickly captured the hearts of fans and onlookers, featured Arnold’s grandfather expressing immense pride in his grandson’s achievements, both academically and athletically. “T, you finally made it. I want to start by telling you how proud I am of the hard work you’ve put into getting where you are right now,” his grandfather stated. More than his successes on the field, it was Arnold’s character and personal growth that his grandfather found most impressive, acknowledging the young man’s commitment to excellence and integrity.

Legacy and Commitment to Family

His grandfather’s message emphasized the importance of family legacy and the continuance of strong values. “Remember, while making it to the NFL is an honor, it isn’t your ultimate goal. You can’t stop grinding until you are given that golden jacket, the one you can’t buy,” he advised, referencing the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a symbol of ultimate achievement in football. This sentiment resonated deeply with Arnold, who has often spoken about his desire to leave a lasting legacy and honor his family through his actions and achievements.

Emotional Response from Arnold

Reflecting on the message, Arnold shared his emotional response, highlighting the significant impact his grandfather’s words had on him. “It means everything. We always just talk about going out there and leaving a legacy. Just being phenomenal. Not being forgotten,” Arnold said. Despite his usual composure, the depth of the moment brought him to tears, underscoring the personal significance of his draft selection and the journey ahead.

“I mean, it was light tears. Now, this means everything to me, man. It really does. I just want to say, pops, like you always said, ‘The best thing that you gave your father was a good last name.’ And with us having the same last name, I want to return that to you. I hope you’re proud of me. I just want to continue to go out there every day and just be the young man that you raised me to be, man. And, I’m gonna get that gold jacket for us. Remember that!” Arnold passionately expressed.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Emotional Draft Moment: Terrion Arnold received a deeply moving video message from his grandfather after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft, which brought him to tears and highlighted the significant personal motivations behind his professional journey. Legacy and Values Emphasized: The message focused on Arnold’s growth as a person and his commitment to family legacy, with his grandfather expressing pride not only in Arnold’s athletic and academic achievements but also in the character he has developed. Future Aspirations and Goals: Arnold’s response to his grandfather’s message revealed his ambition to continue to honor his family’s values, strive for a Hall of Fame career symbolized by the “golden jacket,” and fulfill the high expectations set for his NFL career.

Bottom Line: An Emotional Night

Terrion Arnold’s draft night was not just a professional milestone but also a profound personal celebration of family, legacy, and aspirations. The touching message from his grandfather not only highlighted the values that have guided Arnold’s journey but also set a heartfelt tone for his promising career with the Detroit Lions. As he steps into the NFL, Arnold carries not just the hopes of his team and fans, but also the deep-seated ambitions instilled by his family to achieve greatness on and off the field.