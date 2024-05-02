Detroit Lions: One undrafted rookie prospect to watch

The Detroit Lions signed a solid center following the draft

Despite the recurring injuries of Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, the Detroit Lions chose not to select a center in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, their approach to bolstering the center position didn’t end there. Post-draft, the Lions took the opportunity to sign several undrafted free agents, among whom center Kingsley Eguakun from Florida stands out as a significant addition.

Kingsley Eguakun: A Prospect to Watch

According to Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Equakun is an undrafted prospect to watch from the Lions.

From The Athletic:

“Injuries nagged 27-year-old All-Pro center Frank Ragnow again last season. Detroit didn’t address center in the draft, but it did add three UDFA centers, including Eguakun. A three-year starter at Florida who missed most of last season with an ankle injury, Eguakun was a powerful and explosive leader inside for the Gators. He’s a very capable run blocker and excellent communicator.”

Why It Matters:

For the Lions, finding capable backups who can step up in the event of injuries is essential, particularly given the physical demands of the NFL season. Eguakun’s development could play a crucial role in stabilizing Detroit’s offensive line if Ragnow faces further health issues.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Undrafted Opportunity: Despite not being drafted, Kingsley Eguakun was signed by the Detroit Lions as a center, addressing a potential need given Frank Ragnow’s injury history. Collegiate Performance: Eguakun was a standout at Florida, noted for his run blocking skills and leadership, although his final season was marred by injury. Potential Impact: With Ragnow’s injury concerns, Eguakun’s development could be crucial for the Lions, offering them a reliable option in the crucial center position.

Bottom Line

As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, Kingsley Eguakun represents a beacon of potential in the undrafted rookie pool. His ability to integrate into the Lions’ offensive scheme and potentially secure a spot on the final 53-man roster will be a key storyline to follow. Eguakun not only brings solid fundamentals but also the resilience and adaptability needed to make it in the NFL.