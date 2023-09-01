Predicting Michigan Football’s Starting Offense vs. East Carolina

The Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2023 regular season on Saturday when they host the East Carolina Pirates at the big house in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will be looking to win their third-straight Big Ten Championship, with their goals set on winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines are expected to have one of the top offenses in the nation in 2023, and it will be led by junior quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

Predicting Michigan's Starting Offense

QB – J.J. McCarthy

RB – Blake Corum

WR – Roman Wilson

WR – Cornelius Johnson

WR – Tyler Morris

TE – Colston Loveland

LT – Karsen Barnhart

LG – Trevor Keegan

C – Drake Nugent

RG – Zak Zinter

RT – Trente Jones

Breaking it Down

When it comes to QB, RB, WR1, WR2, WR3, and TE, I am very confident that I nailed the starters. But, when it comes to the offensive line, am already having second thoughts. Michigan, as it has been well-documented during the offseason, is literally ten deep when it comes to their offensive line. In fact, many believe the Wolverines have ten offensive linemen in their 2-deep that will eventually be selected in the NFL Draft.

