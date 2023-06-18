Pro Football Focus throws shade at Detroit Lions RB situation

Pro Football Focus recently assessed the league's running back units. Among the top-ranked teams are the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts. PFF's evaluation drew attention when they ranked the Detroit Lions at No. 16, igniting controversy and skepticism. The Lions' placement was met with disbelief and ridicule, given the talent and potential of their running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Key Points

Pro Football Focus ranks the Detroit Lions' running back unit at No. 16.

Jahmyr Gibbs, the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, is praised for his impressive college career and versatility.

David Montgomery, though not regarded as a star, has consistently performed well and offers untapped potential as a receiving weapon.

PFF's ranking raises eyebrows and prompts discussions about the credibility of their evaluation.

Fans and experts argue that the Lions' running backs deserve higher recognition and question the validity of PFF's assessment.

From Pro Football Focus:

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery replace D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams atop the Lions' depth chart at the position. The team made Gibbs the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the speedster producing 81.0 or better PFF rushing grades in all three college seasons at both Alabama and Georgia Tech. He forced 19 missed tackles on 44 receptions in his final season at Alabama, too, so he figures to be a factor both as a runner and receiver right away. Montgomery has just one season with a PFF rushing grade above 80.0 to his name in the NFL but has never seen that grade drop below 65.0 in his four seasons in the league so is fine in a complementary role.

Bottom Line – Questioning the Rankings

While rankings can provide valuable insights and fuel discussions, they should be taken with a grain of salt. The Pro Football Focus ranking of the Detroit Lions' running back unit at No. 16 has generated controversy and prompted reevaluation. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery possess the skills and potential to outperform their current ranking, challenging the perception created by PFF's assessment. Ultimately, the true measure of their abilities will be demonstrated on the field, allowing their performances to speak for themselves.