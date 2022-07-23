Detroit Lions rookies are reporting to training camp TODAY, which means it will not be too much longer until we are watching regular season football!
After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, many believe the Lions will flip the script in 2022 and win at least twice as many games (hopefully even more) than they did a year ago.
But for that to happen, the offense must lead the way and they certainly have the talent to do just that as D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, D.J. Chark, T.J. Hockenson, and eventually rookie WR Jameson Williams will be weapons for Jared Goff.
Projecting the 2022 Detroit Lions Week 1 Starting Offense
In addition to all of the weapons listed above, what may be the most important unit on the entire team is the offensive line.
With Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Frank Ragnow leading the way, the Lions will have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL in 2022.
With all of that being said, here is my projection of what the Lions starting offense will look like when they take the field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. As you can see, I do not have Jameson Williams in the starting lineup as I believe he will begin his rookie season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.
QB: Jared Goff
RB D’Andre Swift
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR Josh Reynolds
WR D.J. Chark
TE T.J. Hockenson
LT: Taylor Decker
LG: Jonah Jackson
C: Frank Ragnow
RG: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RT: Penei Sewell
Nation, do you think this is an offense that can help the Lions contend for a playoff spot or will the defense hold them back?