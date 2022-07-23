Detroit Lions rookies are reporting to training camp TODAY, which means it will not be too much longer until we are watching regular season football!

After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, many believe the Lions will flip the script in 2022 and win at least twice as many games (hopefully even more) than they did a year ago.

But for that to happen, the offense must lead the way and they certainly have the talent to do just that as D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, D.J. Chark, T.J. Hockenson, and eventually rookie WR Jameson Williams will be weapons for Jared Goff.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Do the Lions have a team to win within 2022?

Projecting the 2022 Detroit Lions Week 1 Starting Offense

In addition to all of the weapons listed above, what may be the most important unit on the entire team is the offensive line.

With Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Frank Ragnow leading the way, the Lions will have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL in 2022.

With all of that being said, here is my projection of what the Lions starting offense will look like when they take the field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. As you can see, I do not have Jameson Williams in the starting lineup as I believe he will begin his rookie season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.

QB: Jared Goff

RB D’Andre Swift

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Josh Reynolds

WR D.J. Chark

TE T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Jonah Jackson

C: Frank Ragnow

RG: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT: Penei Sewell

As you can see, I do not have Jameson Williams in the starting lineup as I believe he will begin his rookie season on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. It sounds like the Lions are going to take it slow with the speedy Williams and I project he will make his debut in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nation, do you think this is an offense that can help the Lions contend for a playoff spot or will the defense hold them back?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

