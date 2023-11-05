Purdue head coach Ryan Walters doubles down on Michigan Football after getting stomped 41-13

If you happened to watch last night's game, you know the Michigan football team was not clicking on all cylinders. Yet, the Wolverines still blasted Purdue 41-13 in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. Leading up to Saturday night's game, Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters blasted Michigan Football over the well-documented sign-stealing allegations surrounding the program. After watching his team get dominated by the Wolverines at the Big House, Walters doubled down on his original comments.

What Did Ryan Walters Say About Michigan Football?

Following the game, Walters spoke to reporters and he doubled down on what he said earlier in the week.

“Just calling a spade a spade, really, in terms of advantages or disadvantages,” Walters said. “Just stating what happened.”

“I didn’t think so,” Walters said. “Again, I usually tell the truth, it’s not like a big deal, you know what I mean? But yeah, I would say that I was made breakfast Friday morning and got a cup of coffee and turned on SportsCenter and I was on the ticker. That was like and ‘Oh, OK,’ moment. But again, I’m not shy about speaking truth and if I could do it over again I’d say the same thing.”

Bottom Line: What Does the Future Hold?

While Michigan's victory over Purdue showcased their prowess on the field, it also highlighted the ongoing turmoil surrounding the NCAA investigation into the program's alleged sign-stealing. Coach Walters' commitment to honesty remains unwavering, but the larger backdrop of the NCAA's inquiry and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti's potential interim actions adds a layer of complexity to the college football landscape.