David Perron badly wants to win for Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings veteran David Perron badly wants to win for captain Dylan Larkin!

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is the current longest-tenured player on the roster and the sole player who was part of the team the last time the franchise competed in a postseason game in 2016. With firsthand experience of the struggles the franchise has faced since then, Larkin’s leadership is invaluable. For veteran David Perron, whose postseason experience includes a Stanley Cup victory in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, there is no one the veterans on the roster want to win for more than Larkin.

Larkin’s overtime-winning goal on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs proved pivotal in keeping Detroit’s postseason hopes alive. Notably, he has achieved a career-high in goals scored this season with 33, surpassing his previous high of 32 goals set last season, which equaled his 2018-19 output.

Perron, with ample postseason experience under his belt, recognizes Larkin’s fervent desire to reach the playoffs. Veterans like him are determined to aid Detroit in qualifying, aiming to reward Larkin for his unwavering dedication to the Red Wings throughout their challenges.

“Us older guys, we want (this) for him more than almost every player,” Perron said. “I don’t share the pain that Larks and the fans have shared over the last however many years — we have to find a way to come through for them and for Larks. That’d be massive.”

Perron is in his second year with the Red Wings and can become an unrestricted free agent during the summer. However, there was chatter earlier in the season about the possibility of GM Steve Yzerman inking him to a new deal.

Bottom Line: Does the postseason drought end this year?

The Red Wings are presented with a significant opportunity as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens in their final two regular-season games, who were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

Tonight’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena is set to commence at 7:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.