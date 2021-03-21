Rams GM Les Snead calls Michael Brockers trade with Lions a win for both sides

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions pulled off another trade with the Los Angeles Rams when they acquired DL Michael Brockers, who had spent the past nine years with the Rams and was their longest tenured player.

Unable to come to terms with a new contract with the Rams, he’s got himself a new three-year, $24 million contract with $11 million guaranteed from Detroit. And according to Rams general manager Les Snead, the deal was good for both parties.

“It would be like you, as a probably a rookie investor, and picking a blue-chip stock that just kept returning a lot of awesome dividends,” Snead explained. “But at the end of the day, we did try to work with Mike to restructure and weren’t able to get that done. Because of who he is and how he still plays, was able to find a home, so he could go in and move on and continue his career.

“The Lions wanted to extend his contract and things like that, so we tried to find a win-win for both the Rams and Michael in that situation,” Snead continued. “But yes, it definitely did have to do with cap.”

Of course, you can bet that new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who warned Detroit’s future opposition to watch out for the safety of their kneecaps, likes the style of play that Brockers brings to the Motor City.

“I’d say this about Brockers, he’s probably one of the few in this league that can wield the hammer of Thor,” Campbell said Friday. “So, we’re really excited about that.”

His contract provides Detroit with flexibility as shown in the breakdown below:

Details on Michael Brockers' restructured contract with the Lions that I mentioned the other day:

2021: $5.925M signing bonus and $1.07M base salary

2022: $7M base salary with $4M guaranteed

2023: $10M base salary $11M in total guarantees — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 21, 2021

The Houston native played collegiately at Louisiana State, and was drafted by the Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2012. He’s amassed 387 tackles, 28 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.

– – Quotes via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News Link – –