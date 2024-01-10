RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Downhill Slide Continues After Losing 130-108 to San Antonio Spurs

The Detroit Pistons lose big to the San Antonio Spurs and surrender first career triple-double to Victor Wembanyama.

Brad Penner, USA Today Sports

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ new losing streak has now reached six games after a 130-108 blowout loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit also allowed Victor Wembanyama's first career triple double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Pistons got off to a dull start in the first quarter as they were outscored by the Spurs 31-19. San Antonio led by as many as 16 points courtesy of shooting 51.9% from the field to open the game. Detroit struggled to establish a helpful rhythm offensively as they shot 34.8% from the field.

San Antonio's halftime lead stayed at 12 as they stayed in front of Detroit 63-51. The Pistons cut the lead to as low as 8 points but the Spurs found ways to capitalize and keep the double-digit margin in tact.

Detroit fell in a bigger hole by the third when they found themselves down 95-77 by the end of the period. San Antonio's lead jumped up to as many as 20 points as Detroit really struggled to keep pace. The fourth quarter remained out of hand as the Spurs scored 35 points and finished with a 22-point victory.

The Pistons were down as many as 25 points against the Spurs in the home matchup. Their defensive effort remained a problem as they allowed 74 points in the paint to their opponent. The Spurs also took care of the basketball at an efficient rate with 36 assists and only 5 assists.

Jalen Duren led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points along with 12 rebounds. This is the first time all season Duren led the team in shot attempts shooting 10-16 from the field. Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points in their starter roles.

Detroit Pistons Vs. San Antonio Spurs Highlights

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs By the Numbers

ESPN

Largest Lead: Pistons – 2 Spurs – 25

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 62 Spurs – 74

Turnovers: Pistons – 10 Spurs – 5

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 10/13 Spurs – 23/27

Jalen Duren: 21 points, 10-16 FGs, 12 rebounds

Bojan Bogdanovic: 19 points, 8-13 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 19 points, 7-18 FGs, 5 assists

Alec Burks: 15 points, 5-13 FGs, 1-5 3-point FGs

Kevin Knox: 12 points, 5-11 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons‘ next game is Friday at home against the Houston Rockets tipping off at 7 P.M. at Little Caesars Arena.