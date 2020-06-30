Red Wings have 2nd most NHL Points since 2000-01 (VIDEO)

Until recently, the Detroit Red Wings were a shoe-in to compete for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 25 consecutive trips to the annual tournament coupled with some of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates amounted to some pretty great memories for those of us in the Motor City.
Since the 2000-01 NHL season, the Red Wings have accumulated the 2nd most points in the regular season of every NHL team. Check out this video graph:
It’s been a tough last four years, but we definitely were spoiled for over two decades!