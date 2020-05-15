Red Wings announce updated ticket policy in light of pandemic

The Detroit Red Wings are doing right by their fans in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the pausing of the 2019-20 season in March with a handful of home games remaining at Little Caesars Arena.

Fans will be permitted to keep the credits in their account for games they had purchased that were remaining on this season’s schedule, or can receive a refund.

As for those fans who are a part of Winged Wheel Nation, they can keep the credits in their account as well as receiving a 30% bonus credit.

Winged Wheel Nation members will also have the chance to:

* Post-game skate on the Little Caesars Arena main ice, including a shot on goal and photo

* Virtual Q&A with Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman before the NHL Entry Draft

* Their name inscribed on the Little Caesars Arena ice prior to the 2020-21 season home opener

The Red Wings are known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL, and it’s great to see them giving back!

– – Quotes via Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com Link – –