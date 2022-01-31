Red Wings D Jordan Oesterle snipes home OT winner to down Ducks [Video]

In a game that didn’t feature too much offense, one Red Wings defenseman picked the perfect time to tally his first goal wearing the Winged Wheel.
Defenseman Jordan Oesterle sniped the overtime winning goal tonight at Little Caesars Arena, beating Ducks goaltender John Gibson with a clean shot from between the face-off circles to give his team the 2-1 triumph:
Jordan Oesterle snipes home his first goal as a member of the @DetroitRedWings, tonight's overtime winner! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/O0QN1E75b9
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 1, 2022
The win moved the Red Wings back to the .500 mark at 20-20-6 so far in the 2021-22 season.
