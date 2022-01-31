in Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings D Jordan Oesterle snipes home OT winner to down Ducks [Video]

In a game that didn’t feature too much offense, one Red Wings defenseman picked the perfect time to tally his first goal wearing the Winged Wheel.

Defenseman Jordan Oesterle sniped the overtime winning goal tonight at Little Caesars Arena, beating Ducks goaltender John Gibson with a clean shot from between the face-off circles to give his team the 2-1 triumph:

The win moved the Red Wings back to the .500 mark at 20-20-6 so far in the 2021-22 season.

