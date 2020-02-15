Red Wings forward Luke Glendening: “I’m at a loss for words”

It’s nothing that we haven’t exactly seen before.

The Detroit Red Wings once again took the lead over their opponent, only to give up a handful of unanswered goals en route to yet another loss. This afternoon, it was against their original 6 rival Boston Bruins.

Darren Helm’s shorthanded tally was the only goal of the game for Detroit, who blew a 1-0 lead for the second straight game.

“I’m a little bit at a loss for words. It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. We’ve got 20-some games left here that we gotta battle through. It’s easy when things are going badly just to shut it down but we’ve got 20 games here.”

“Guys have got a lot to prove. No one’s had a great year here,” he continued. “We’ve got a lot to prove to ourselves and to management. We just gotta be proud to put that jersey on every single day.”

At 14-42-4, the Red Wings are statistically the worst squad in the NHL.

