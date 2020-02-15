30.3 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Luke Glendening: “I’m at a loss for words”

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s nothing that we haven’t exactly seen before.

The Detroit Red Wings once again took the lead over their opponent, only to give up a handful of unanswered goals en route to yet another loss. This afternoon, it was against their original 6 rival Boston Bruins.

Darren Helm’s shorthanded tally was the only goal of the game for Detroit, who blew a 1-0 lead for the second straight game.

“I’m a little bit at a loss for words. It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. We’ve got 20-some games left here that we gotta battle through. It’s easy when things are going badly just to shut it down but we’ve got 20 games here.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Guys have got a lot to prove. No one’s had a great year here,” he continued. “We’ve got a lot to prove to ourselves and to management. We just gotta be proud to put that jersey on every single day.”

At 14-42-4, the Red Wings are statistically the worst squad in the NHL.

– – Quotes courtesy of Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com Link – –

SourceDana Wakiji
ViaDetroit Red Wings Official Website
