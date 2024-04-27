fb
Grading the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Haul

Grading the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Haul Was Easy!

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and it’s time for the annual tradition where NFL analysts and fans alike attempt to grade each team’s draft class. Although these evaluations are speculative and come with a caveat that few can match the insight of seasoned NFL talent evaluators, it’s an irresistible part of the draft festivities. So, with that preamble out of the way, let’s dive into how the Detroit Lions fared with their six selections this year.

Round 1: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (Pick No. 24 via Cowboys)

The Detroit Lions made a significant move to bolster their secondary by trading up to select Terrion Arnold. A standout at Alabama, Arnold is known for his shutdown ability and fits perfectly into Detroit’s aggressive defensive scheme. His addition alongside veteran Carlton Davis, whom the Lions acquired from the Buccaneers, demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing their pass defense.

Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (Pick No. 61)

Continuing to address the defensive backfield, the Detroit Lions selected Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. Rakestraw brings a tenacious, competitive edge that aligns well with head coach Dan Campbell’s philosophy. His style of play should endear him to fans in Detroit and make him a valuable asset in the Lions’ secondary.

Round 4: Giovanni Manu, OT, University of British Columbia (Pick No. 126 via Jets) and Sione Vaki, RB, Utah (Pick No. 132 via Eagles)

Giovanni Manu, the giant offensive tackle from UBC, is a compelling prospect due to his sheer size and athleticism. Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 350 lbs, Manu is a developmental project with enormous upside, making him an excellent pick in the fourth round. Sione Vaki, picked shortly after Manu, adds depth to the running back room and brings versatility to the Detroit Lions’ offensive playbook.

Round 6: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU (Pick No. 189 via Texans) and Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (Pick No. 210 via Eagles)

In the later rounds, the Detroit Lions added Mekhi Wingo, a defensive tackle from LSU, who can contribute to the interior defensive line rotation. Christian Mahogany, an offensive guard from Boston College, also joins Detroit with a solid chance of making the roster. Both picks illustrate the Lions’ strategy to strengthen their lines on both sides of the ball.

Overall Grade: A+

Assigning a grade of A+ to the Lions’ 2024 draft class may seem optimistic, but given the areas addressed and the potential of each player, it feels justified. Brad Holmes and his team have shown a clear strategy focused on adding talent and depth where it’s most needed, while also taking calculated risks on high-upside players.

Bottom Line: IN BRAD HOLMES WE TRUST!!!

With these additions, the Lions are not just filling roster spots; they are building a team identity that reflects toughness, competitiveness, and a hunger for improvement. This draft may very well be a pivotal point in shaping the future success of the franchise. In Brad Holmes, Lions fans should indeed trust!

