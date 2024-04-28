Royals vs Tigers Showdown, April 28, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Picks

The Detroit Tigers (14-12) are gearing up to take on the Kansas City Royals (17-10) in what promises to be an intriguing Sunday afternoon matchup at Comerica Park. After a challenging game where the wheels came off late, the Tigers are aiming to return to their recent form that saw them earning victories with strong late-game performances. Certainly, Tarik Skubal‘s current season dominance, boasting a 3-0 record and a 1.82 ERA, gives the Tigers a fighting chance to claim yet another series win and keep the momentum rolling.

How to watch Royals vs Tigers

For those eager to catch every pitch and hit, the Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals game will be broadcast live on Bally-Detroit. Additionally, fans can stream the MLB game of the day all season on ESPN+. The traditional radio broadcast will also be available for those who prefer to follow the action on the airwaves.

Odds

In terms of betting, the money line tips in favor of Detroit at -154, with Kansas City spotted at +129. With an over/under set at 7.5, the betting community seems to be anticipating a contest that could go either way. You can find updated odds for this potential pitching duel at Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

Despite some recent offensive struggles, the Tigers are no strangers to turning the tide in tight games, frequently flexing their might in the eighth inning. Fans and bettors alike might just witness some late-inning fireworks yet again, particularly with Skubal in top form, and the Royals not being particularly strong against left-handed pitching. Moreover, Michael Wacha‘s performance for the Royals is more than meets the eye with a 3.81 ERA that belies his capacity for ace-level play. Still, the edge seems to rest with Detroit’s starter in this rubber match.

More

As both teams approach this game, intriguing individual performances loom large. The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez have been offensive powerhouses, boasting impressive hitting stats. On the Tigers’ side, players like Mark Canha and Riley Greene look to ignite the offense and reduce the strikeout rate that has occasionally stumped their run production. Spencer Torkelson also aims to shake off a tough eighth inning from the previous game and keep adding to his doubles tally this season.

Chalk it up to the competitive AL Central division: games like these can be the difference-maker come September. The Tigers will look to their young guns and seasoned pros alike to rally and reclaim their offensive power, while leaning on the formidable arm of Skubal. The Royals, no doubt, have their own plans to spoil the party at Comerica Park. When the first pitch is thrown at 1:40 pm, all strategies and statistics are put to the test as these division rivals clash. Keep an eye on this one — it’s shaping up to be a gem.