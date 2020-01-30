Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower body injury suffered in late December against the Tampa Bay Lighting, and as such, they haven’t done much winning.

Ahead of the team’s first game after the All-Star break tomorrow night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, head coach Jeff Blashill provided a possible timetable for his return.

“I don’t think this weekend,” Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after practice Thursday. “My gut would be not tomorrow, not the next day, but I got to get a report once he gets off the ice. The one thing about Andreas is he’s a really good skater, so it won’t take him much to get feeling good and ready to go, but let’s get a report when he gets back.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Today is the first practice with the team, so I’ll just take in day by day and practice by practice,” Athanasiou said. “See how it feels and hopefully be back soon.”

For Athanasiou, it was all about letting time and conditioning heal himself up.

“Anytime with those types of injuries, rehab can only do so much for it,” Athanasiou said. “It’s kind of just a time thing, letting it heal and just making sure everything stays conditioned when you’re ready to come back.”

Additionally, Blashill provided an update of injured goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who has been absent for the past six games.

“Very close,” Blashill said. “I don’t anticipate him for tomorrow, but very close. Again, a report once we get back.”

The Red Wings and Rangers play the first of a home and home series tomorrow night from the Big Apple.

– – Quotes courtesy of Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com Link – –