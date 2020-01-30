31.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower body injury suffered in late December against the Tampa Bay Lighting, and as such, they haven’t done much winning.

Ahead of the team’s first game after the All-Star break tomorrow night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, head coach Jeff Blashill provided a possible timetable for his return.

“I don’t think this weekend,” Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after practice Thursday. “My gut would be not tomorrow, not the next day, but I got to get a report once he gets off the ice. The one thing about Andreas is he’s a really good skater, so it won’t take him much to get feeling good and ready to go, but let’s get a report when he gets back.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Today is the first practice with the team, so I’ll just take in day by day and practice by practice,” Athanasiou said. “See how it feels and hopefully be back soon.”

For Athanasiou, it was all about letting time and conditioning heal himself up.

“Anytime with those types of injuries, rehab can only do so much for it,” Athanasiou said. “It’s kind of just a time thing, letting it heal and just making sure everything stays conditioned when you’re ready to come back.”

Additionally, Blashill provided an update of injured goaltender Jonathan Bernier, who has been absent for the past six games.

“Very close,” Blashill said. “I don’t anticipate him for tomorrow, but very close. Again, a report once we get back.”

The Red Wings and Rangers play the first of a home and home series tomorrow night from the Big Apple.

– – Quotes courtesy of Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDana Wakiji
ViaDetroit Red Wings Official Website
Previous articleDan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

Michael Whitaker - 0
While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick in this year's NFL Draft,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor League contract. http://gty.im/1167313980 Mercer will also receive...
Read more
College Sports

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

Michael Whitaker - 0
The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This is so cool! Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin passed former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman for 9th all time on the NHL...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings recall trio of players from Grand Rapids Griffins

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled right wings Givani Smith and Filip Zadina and defenseman Dennis Cholowski from the AHL’s Grand...
Read more

Who says no? Detroit Red Wings hypothetical trade involves shipping Dylan Larkin out of town

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We are now less than one month away from the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet your bottom dollar that Detroit Red...
Read more

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk. Of course, Detroit Red Wings...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.