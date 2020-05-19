Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov embarrasses Patrick Roy with deke (VIDEO)

There were few hockey players in National Hockey League history more dynamic and exciting to watch than former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov, who was instrumental in three of the team’s Stanley Cup championships as well as providing some of the most dazzling highlights in history.

Let’s throw it back to the start of the legendary rivalry between the Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Fedorov absolutely embarrassed goaltender Patrick Roy by capping off a great passing play with fellow Russian forwards Igor Larionov and Slava Kozlov:

Was there anything better than scoring against Colorado?