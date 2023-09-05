Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies

According to a report from Jon Scott, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams has died at the age of 36. Scott is reporting that multiple sources have confirmed to him that Williams passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.



The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

Remembering Mike Williams

Williams, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, racked up 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie, which was enough to land him as a finalist for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. In his career, he played in 63 games (52 starts), catching 223 passes for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mike Williams during this difficult time.

