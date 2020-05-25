Report: Michigan football lands 4-star LB Jaydon Hood

According to a report from Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, Michigan has landed their second 4-star linebacker in as many days.

Webb is reporting that LB Jaydon Hood has committed to the Wolverines.

From Michigan Insider:

“It was actually a very hard decision between Michigan, Miami, and Minnesota,” Hood told The Michigan Insider. “It just came down to what scheme I liked, what things I like, and where I feel most comfortable. And the biggest thing for me was coaching stability. That’s very important to me. (So too are) coaching relationships, culture, tradition, atmosphere, and good campus life because I’ve got to be able to live there. And that competitive atmosphere. I definitely want to play in the biggest games. I want to be a part of that. And I just looked at it… I went pros and cons with every school, and Michigan checked off on everything I wanted.”

Hood also confirmed the news via his Twitter account.

According to 247Sports, Hood is the No. 11 ILB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 298 ranked player overall in the class.

Welcome to Michigan, Jaydon!