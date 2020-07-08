41.2 F
Report: NHL releases tentative dates for 2020 Draft and start of next season

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

We in the Motor City are still smarting after the NHL Draft Lottery absolutely screwed over the Detroit Red Wings, knocking them down to 4th despite having the lowest number of points for the 2019-20 season by a wide margin and missing out on a chance to draft phenom Alexis Lafreniere.

However, whomever the Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman ultimately decide to draft, we at least now know when that’s scheduled to take place.

Per NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has set a tentative Draft day date of October 6.

Additionally, team training camps for next season are slated to begin on November 17, with next season kicking off on December 1.

Report: NHL releases tentative dates for 2020 Draft and start of next season

