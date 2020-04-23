41.2 F
    Rumor: Detroit Lions closing in on deal to move down in 2020 NFL Draft

    According to at late night rumor floating around, the Detroit Lions are close to deal which would send the No. 3 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins.

    Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting that he has been told the Lions are making plans to pick at No. 5 (Miami’s current slot) on Thursday night.

    Nation, would you be in favor of the Lions moving down in the draft? What else do you think they should get from the Dolphins in addition to the No. 5 pick?

    By Arnold Powell
