Rumor: Detroit Lions closing in on deal to move down in 2020 NFL Draft

According to at late night rumor floating around, the Detroit Lions are close to deal which would send the No. 3 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins.
Rumor has it? #Lions are close to a deal tonight with the #Dolphins for the number 3 overall. #NFLDraft #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/tOMj8eP8EJ
— NFL Rumors (@nflrum0rs) April 23, 2020
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting that he has been told the Lions are making plans to pick at No. 5 (Miami’s current slot) on Thursday night.
One final thing on the Dolphins-Detroit trade situation. I’ve been told tonight by person familiar with what Lions are thinking that they are making plans for having the No. 5 overall selection tomorrow night — Miami’s first scheduled pick of the draft tomorrow.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 23, 2020
Nation, would you be in favor of the Lions moving down in the draft? What else do you think they should get from the Dolphins in addition to the No. 5 pick?