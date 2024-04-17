Detroit Lions uniform leak? Lions drop second teaser video

Detroit Lions uniform leak?

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions got quite a bit of chatter going as they released a teaser video for their new uniforms that will officially be revealed on Thursday. If you missed that one, feel free to click here to check it out. One day later, the Lions released a second new uniform teaser video, and it has many fans believing that some uniform colors of the past are coming back for the 2024 season.

Teaser Video No. 2

Here is the second teaser video that the Lions just dropped on X (formerly Twitter). Did the Lions just leak the answer to the uniform question fans have been asking for months?

Back in Black? Detroit Lions Fans React

As you can see in the reactions below, many fans believe the video is a clear indication that the Lions will be bringing back their black uniforms (or some variation of it) for the upcoming season.