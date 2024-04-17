fb
Search

Latest News:

3 Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target In Mid Rounds of NFL Draft

0
Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target include the son of a legend.

Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson for pre-draft visit

0
Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson for top-30 visit.

Jared Goff Makes Himself Clear About Detroit Lions Expectations for 2024

0
Jared Goff spoke to the media on Tuesday about his expectations for 2024.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions uniform leak? Lions drop second teaser video

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions uniform leak?

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions got quite a bit of chatter going as they released a teaser video for their new uniforms that will officially be revealed on Thursday. If you missed that one, feel free to click here to check it out. One day later, the Lions released a second new uniform teaser video, and it has many fans believing that some uniform colors of the past are coming back for the 2024 season.

NFL Kickoff Rule Change How Detroit Lions will replace Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard Detroit Lions uniform leak

Teaser Video No. 2

Here is the second teaser video that the Lions just dropped on X (formerly Twitter). Did the Lions just leak the answer to the uniform question fans have been asking for months?

Back in Black? Detroit Lions Fans React

As you can see in the reactions below, many fans believe the video is a clear indication that the Lions will be bringing back their black uniforms (or some variation of it) for the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions uniform leak,Detroit Lions

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson Staying With Detroit Lions

0
Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson passing up head coaching opportunities to stay in Detroit.
Red Wings Notes

NHL Insider Reveals Heartbreaking Scenario For Detroit Red Wings

0
This Heartbreaking Scenario For Detroit Red Wings better not happen.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Highlights Detroit Red Wings Resilience After HUGE Win Over Canadiens

0
Derek Lalonde highlights how his team had made it a habit of storming back for a win.
Lions Notes

Jared Goff on being traded to Detroit Lions: ‘Greatest thing that ever happened to me’

0
Jared Goff on being traded is exactly what we would expect.
Red Wings Notes

Red Wings’ Push to the Playoffs: A Tricky Equation Involving the Canadiens and Some Wishful Thinking

0
The Detroit Red Wings keep their playoff dreams alive with an OT win against Toronto but need a win against Montreal and some help to reach the postseason.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

3 Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target In Mid Rounds of NFL Draft

W.G. Brady -
Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target include the son of a legend.
Read more

Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson for pre-draft visit

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson for top-30 visit.
Read more

Jared Goff Makes Himself Clear About Detroit Lions Expectations for 2024

W.G. Brady -
Jared Goff spoke to the media on Tuesday about his expectations for 2024.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.