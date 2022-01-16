in NFL

San Francisco 49ers star suffers brain injury, ruled OUT vs. Cowboys

On Sunday, during the San Francisco 49ers playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, 49er star EDGE rusher Nick Bosa suffered a brain injury and he had already been officially ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

This is a huge loss for the 49ers as Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the league when healthy.

We certainly wish Bosa all the best.

