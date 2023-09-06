Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Sheila Hamp says Detroit Lions Super Bowl Parade would be the ‘Most wonderful thing’

Just lose your eyes for a moment and imagine a Detroit Lions Super Bowl Parade. Sheila Hamp has.

In the competitive landscape of the NFL, where success often hinges on strong leadership and a winning culture, Sheila Hamp has initiated a remarkable transformation within the Detroit Lions franchise. This shift has elevated the team's reputation, as evidenced by an increased number of national games and renewed enthusiasm among fans.

In a candid interview with Fox 2's Dan Miller, Hamp unveiled her vision for the Lions, underlining her dedication to the city of Detroit and its passionate fan base.

“It’s fantastic, it really is,” said Hamp. “It’s so exciting. The fact that we’re playing in Kansas City the very first game of the NFL season, obviously the league thinks of us differently. The amount of national games they’ve put on our schedule is exciting. We didn't have any last year, so it’s really wonderful and I think we’re up to the challenge.”

Hamp admits that she has envisioned a Super Bowl parade in Detroit.

“I can’t lie and say I haven’t,” she smiled.

“First things first, but I really have thought about it, said Hamp. “And it would be the most wonderful thing, the city, our fans, my family, all together, holding that trophy up.”

Bottom Line – Detroit's Resurgence

As the Detroit Lions enter their fourth season under the ownership of Sheila Hamp, the once-downtrodden franchise has experienced a remarkable resurgence. The combination of visionary leadership, a renewed culture of collaboration, and strategic player acquisitions has positioned the team as a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. The Lions are no longer just a team; they are a symbol of Detroit's resilience and determination. And Hamp would love nothing more than to see a Super Bowl Parade on Woodward in the not-too-distant future.

