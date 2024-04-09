fb
Search

Latest News:

One Shining Moment Video From 2024 NCAA Tournament Includes Oakland University

0
The One Shining Moment Video has dropped and it includes our Oakland University Golden Grizzlies!!!

5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do to continue to control their own destiny

0
Take a peek at our list of the 5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do in order to keep their grip on a postseason spot!

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard in 2024 NFL Draft

0
Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard with their final pick.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions to Meet with Plethora of Prospects on Tuesday

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions will be meeting with quite a few NFL Draft prospects today

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a busy Tuesday in Allen Park, as they prepare to host a group of NFL Draft prospects for meetings and workouts. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has unveiled a partial list of the players expected to be in attendance.

Detroit Lions Looking into Moving to New Training Camp Site Scott Mitchell wants nothing to do with Lomas Brown Christian Wilkins Detroit Lions to sign Marcus Davenport Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract Detroit Lions Trade Up 2024 NFL Power Rankings.

Prospects Galore

The Lions typically host around two dozen prospects for these local day visits and/or workouts, providing an opportunity for the team to evaluate potential talent up close. These local visits are crucial for the Lions’ draft strategy, as they do not count against the team’s 30-player visit limit.

Among the prospects scheduled to meet with the Lions are:

  • S Jordan Anderson, UCLA
  • OL Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
  • LB Michael Barrett, Michigan
  • DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo
  • QB Theo Day, Northern Iowa
  • DB Josh DeBerry, Texas A&M
  • WR Hamze El-Zayat, Eastern Michigan
  • DT James Ester, Northern Illinois
  • CB Kalon Gervin, Kansas
  • OLB Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
  • OL Trevor Keegan, Michigan
  • LB Chase Kline, Eastern Michigan
  • WR Tanner Knue, Eastern Michigan
  • CB Chris McDonald, Toledo
  • WR Tre Mosley, Michigan State
  • DE Ovie Oghoufo, LSU
  • DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (already made local visit)
  • S Reggie Pearson, Oklahoma
  • DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
  • DT Justin Rogers, Auburn
  • DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
  • WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers Detroit Lions Named as Top Landing Spot Mathieu Betts contract details Shane Zylstra Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed Detroit Lions Starters Detroit Lions re-sign Graham Glasgow Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hat SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are set to host a plethora of NFL Draft prospects for meetings and workouts on Tuesday.
  2. A diverse group of players from various positions and collegiate programs is expected to be in attendance.
  3. These local visits are a crucial part of the Lions’ pre-draft evaluation process and do not count against their 30-player visit limit.

The Bottom Line

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions continue to do their due diligence, exploring every avenue to strengthen their roster and build a competitive team for the upcoming season. The meetings with these prospects are a key step in that process, allowing the Lions to assess the fit of each player and make informed decisions for their future.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons sign Jaylen Nowell

0
Detroit Pistons sign Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract.
Red Wings News Reports

Michael Rasmussen’s Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

0
Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen won't play in Friday night's pivotal game against the Rangers.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde admits he is ‘proud’ of Detroit Red Wings after crucial 4-2 win

0
Major victory: Derek Lalonde admits feelings of pride after the Detroit Red Wings secure two valuable points over Tampa Bay.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions match 49ers offer to Brock Wright

0
The Detroit Lions have decided to bring back Brock Wright.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Why Detroit Lions Will Select a Wide Receiver In 1st Round of 2024 NFL Draft

0
The Detroit Lions Will Select a Wide Receiver with the No. 29 overall pick.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

One Shining Moment Video From 2024 NCAA Tournament Includes Oakland University

W.G. Brady -
The One Shining Moment Video has dropped and it includes our Oakland University Golden Grizzlies!!!
Read more

5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do to continue to control their own destiny

Paul Tyler -
Take a peek at our list of the 5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do in order to keep their grip on a postseason spot!
Read more

Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard in 2024 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions Should Consider Davius Richard with their final pick.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.