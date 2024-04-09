Detroit Lions to Meet with Plethora of Prospects on Tuesday

The Detroit Lions will be meeting with quite a few NFL Draft prospects today
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a busy Tuesday in Allen Park, as they prepare to host a group of NFL Draft prospects for meetings and workouts. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has unveiled a partial list of the players expected to be in attendance.
Prospects Galore
The Lions typically host around two dozen prospects for these local day visits and/or workouts, providing an opportunity for the team to evaluate potential talent up close. These local visits are crucial for the Lions’ draft strategy, as they do not count against the team’s 30-player visit limit.
Among the prospects scheduled to meet with the Lions are:
- S Jordan Anderson, UCLA
- OL Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
- LB Michael Barrett, Michigan
- DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo
- QB Theo Day, Northern Iowa
- DB Josh DeBerry, Texas A&M
- WR Hamze El-Zayat, Eastern Michigan
- DT James Ester, Northern Illinois
- CB Kalon Gervin, Kansas
- OLB Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
- OL Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- LB Chase Kline, Eastern Michigan
- WR Tanner Knue, Eastern Michigan
- CB Chris McDonald, Toledo
- WR Tre Mosley, Michigan State
- DE Ovie Oghoufo, LSU
- DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (already made local visit)
- S Reggie Pearson, Oklahoma
- DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
- DT Justin Rogers, Auburn
- DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)
- The Detroit Lions are set to host a plethora of NFL Draft prospects for meetings and workouts on Tuesday.
- A diverse group of players from various positions and collegiate programs is expected to be in attendance.
- These local visits are a crucial part of the Lions’ pre-draft evaluation process and do not count against their 30-player visit limit.
The Bottom Line
As the NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions continue to do their due diligence, exploring every avenue to strengthen their roster and build a competitive team for the upcoming season. The meetings with these prospects are a key step in that process, allowing the Lions to assess the fit of each player and make informed decisions for their future.