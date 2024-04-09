Detroit Lions to Meet with Plethora of Prospects on Tuesday

The Detroit Lions will be meeting with quite a few NFL Draft prospects today

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a busy Tuesday in Allen Park, as they prepare to host a group of NFL Draft prospects for meetings and workouts. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has unveiled a partial list of the players expected to be in attendance.

Prospects Galore

The Lions typically host around two dozen prospects for these local day visits and/or workouts, providing an opportunity for the team to evaluate potential talent up close. These local visits are crucial for the Lions’ draft strategy, as they do not count against the team’s 30-player visit limit.

Among the prospects scheduled to meet with the Lions are:

S Jordan Anderson , UCLA

, UCLA OL Karsen Barnhart , Michigan

, Michigan LB Michael Barrett , Michigan

, Michigan DT Judge Culpepper , Toledo

, Toledo QB Theo Day , Northern Iowa

, Northern Iowa DB Josh DeBerry , Texas A&M

, Texas A&M WR Hamze El-Zayat , Eastern Michigan

, Eastern Michigan DT James Ester , Northern Illinois

, Northern Illinois CB Kalon Gervin , Kansas

, Kansas OLB Jaylen Harrell , Michigan

, Michigan OL Trevor Keegan , Michigan

, Michigan LB Chase Kline , Eastern Michigan

, Eastern Michigan WR Tanner Knue , Eastern Michigan

, Eastern Michigan CB Chris McDonald , Toledo

, Toledo WR Tre Mosley , Michigan State

, Michigan State DE Ovie Oghoufo , LSU

, LSU DL Ruke Orhorhoro , Clemson (already made local visit)

, Clemson (already made local visit) S Reggie Pearson , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma DL Darius Robinson , Missouri

, Missouri DT Justin Rogers , Auburn

, Auburn DB Mike Sainristil , Michigan

, Michigan WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions continue to do their due diligence, exploring every avenue to strengthen their roster and build a competitive team for the upcoming season. The meetings with these prospects are a key step in that process, allowing the Lions to assess the fit of each player and make informed decisions for their future.