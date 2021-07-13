Sources say Detroit Pistons are enamored with prospect Jalen Green

Sharing is caring!

Is it possible that the Detroit Pistons select a player other than Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Well, according to a report from Evan Dammarell, sources of his have indicated that the Pistons are “enamored with prospect Jalen Green.”

Dammarell adds that the Houston Rockets, who have the No. 2 overall pick are “keen” on Cunningham.

Nation, how would you feel about about the Pistons passing on Cade?

