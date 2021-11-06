South Dakota State pulls off EPIC trick play against North Dakota State [VIDEO]

In these parts, we don’t often get to see the smaller schools out west and their teams. North Dakota State University has been a powerhouse of Division 1-AA football for a while, putting out talent like Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz. In their game this afternoon, South Dakota State piled on their lead with an epic trick play, one you may have not seen before:

So much could have gone wrong snapping the ball through someone else’s legs, but hey, it worked out. Is this the best trick play you’ve seen?

