College Sports

Spartans coach Mark Dantonio earns $4.3 million bonus

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions release epic ‘Goin’ Nuts with T.J.’ bloopers video

If you have been watching former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang's 'Goin' Nuts with T.J.' series this season, you...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons snap three-game skid, defeat the Boston Celtics on the road

The Detroit Pistons (15-27) came away with a huge win on the road tonight, defeating the Boston Celtics (27-12)...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio cashed in today – literally. The contract he signed in 2016 not only increased his annual salary to $4.3 million, but also included a huge bonus should he still be employed midway through January of 2020.

Embed from Getty Images

He’s still in East Lansing, and he’s now $4.3 million richer.

The bonus was “in recognition of his long-service to the University”, which include leading the Spartans to the College Football playoff, being the top team in the Big Ten, and being named conference coach of the year.

Despite struggling on the offensive side of the ball the past few seasons, Dantonio has no intention of stepping down from his position, and also infamously refused to make any meaningful changes to the offensive coaching staff.

