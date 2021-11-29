SS Corey Seager just signed contract that will scare some Detroit Tigers fans

For those of you Detroit Tigers fans out there holding your breath until the team signs free agent SS Carlos Correa, you may want to come up for some air as free agent SS Corey Seager just inflated what Correa will demand.

According to reports, Seager has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers that will pay him $325 million over the next 10 seasons.

There have been reports that the Tigers are not willing to pay $300 million for one player so this may put them out of the running for Correa.

BREAKING: Star shortstop Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a 10-year, $325 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021