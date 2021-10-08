Steve Yzerman named youngest captain in Detroit Red Wings history

There’s probably not another moment in Detroit Red Wings history that defined their trajectory as much as this one. October 7, 1986, Steve Yzerman is named the youngest captain in franchise history.

Following the departure of former Detroit captain Danny Gare, head coach at the time Jacques Demers called upon Yzerman to lead the Wings.

He apparently found the right guy. The following season, Yzerman put up 31 goals among 90 points in 80 games played and led the Red Wings to their first division title in almost a quarter-century. Not bad for a 22-year old, at the time.

Yzerman spent the next almost two decades as the leader of the Red Wings, taking on the affectionate name “The Captain”. He led them to two Stanley Cups, five President’s Trophies for the league’s top team in points, and four Conference championships.

Yzerman is now back with the Red Wings as their general manager and the hope is that he can build a team capable of contending for yet another Stanley Cup in the not-too-distant future.