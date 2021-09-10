Story of Dan Campbell crushing beers until the break of dawn is perfection

In case you have not noticed, Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions is not your typical NFL head coach.

In fact, despite not even coaching a single regular-season game for the Lions, Campbell has already proven that nobody will match his energy and enthusiasm for the game of football and for life in general.

There is no question about it that if I could hang out and have a cold beer with one NFL head coach, Campbell would be the guy.

But, according to the story you are about to read, it would probably end up being a lot more than just one beer!

From The Athletic:

Liucci: (If we had a party at the house) the deal was: “We’re having a party tonight, and nobody’s going to bed until the sun comes up.” Dan was real big on that. “Hey, you gonna let your boys down and go to bed right now? Only two more hours till the sun’s up, I thought that’s what we were gonna do?!”

And you’re dying, but you’re like, “Hey, I guess you’re right, Dan …” You can’t be the one who bails on him. There’s a dozen of us up there, sitting outside having 6 a.m. beers. We’re looking around like, “Oh my god, what are we doing here?”

Lechler: There were plenty of nights where we’d be having a get-together and I would see that look in his eye and just be like, “Oh no.” And, sure enough, (a) little time would go by and here comes Dan: “Hey, Lech, we’re staying up till the sun comes up tonight.” And you’re just … “oh, shit, no.” But you did it for Dan. … When we beat Kansas State in the Big 12 championship, I knew the second that plane landed at home what was gonna happen. Think that one went for about two days.

I love EVERYTHING about this story! Now, let’s hope he can win football games!