T.J. Hockenson throws a little shade at Detroit Lions following trade

When T.J. Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday afternoon, he went from a team that had only won a single game to a team that has only lost a single game. Hockenson, who was originally selected by the Lions with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, never really lived up to expectations in Detroit and GM Brad Holmes was not about to reward him with a mega contract extension. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the media in Minnesota and he took a little shot at the Lions.

What did T.J. Hockenson say after being traded by Detroit Lions?

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hockenson told reporters that he is excited about being back in the midwest.

“I’m exited to be back in the Midwest,” Hockenson told reporters Wednesday in Minneapolis. “They call Michigan the Midwest, but this is really the true Midwest. It’s a lot closer to a lot of people that I grew up with.” Featured Videos

Via 97.1 The. Ticket

Newsflash, T.J., Michigan absolutely IS part of the midwest, but carry on.

Hockenson then went on to explain how excited he is to be somewhere that he can win football games… for the “first time.”

“That’s really what we’re here to do, is go somewhere and win some games, and that’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that,” Hockenson said. “So I’m pretty excited, I really am. It’s cool to be here.” “Like I said, I’m excited to be a part of a program that we can do something with and we’re looking beyond 17 (games) and looking down the road,” he said. “We gotta take it week by week obviously and win the next one, but listen, there’s no telling where this place can go and I’m just trying to be a piece of that.” Via 97.1 The. Ticket

It will be interesting to see what kind of numbers Hockenson puts up when he plays against the Lions for the first time.