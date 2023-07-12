Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News ReportsLions Notes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil iconic uniforms for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
24
0

Earlier in the offseason, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be bringing back their iconic ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Just moments ago, the team officially unveiled what those uniforms will look like. The Bucs will be wearing the uniforms in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Tamp Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions

Buccaneers unveil iconic uniforms for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

Just moments ago, the Buccaneers dropped the following video to unveil their ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Check it out.

More Photos

Here are some more photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Creamsicle' uniforms.

Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Green Bay Packers and their fans on NFL Network

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.