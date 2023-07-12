Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil iconic uniforms for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

Inside the Article:
Earlier in the offseason, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be bringing back their iconic ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Just moments ago, the team officially unveiled what those uniforms will look like. The Bucs will be wearing the uniforms in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.
Buccaneers unveil iconic uniforms for matchup vs. Detroit Lions
Just moments ago, the Buccaneers dropped the following video to unveil their ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Check it out.
More Photos
Here are some more photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Creamsicle' uniforms.