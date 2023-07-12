Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil iconic uniforms for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

Earlier in the offseason, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be bringing back their iconic ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Just moments ago, the team officially unveiled what those uniforms will look like. The Bucs will be wearing the uniforms in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Buccaneers dropped the following video to unveil their ‘Creamsicle' uniforms for the 2023 season. Check it out.

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

More Photos

Here are some more photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Creamsicle' uniforms.

The official Buccaneers’ ‘Creamsicle’ uniforms that they will wear in Week 6 vs. the Lions: pic.twitter.com/mKpSG5jGIg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023