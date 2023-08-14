Teddy Bridgewater compliments Detroit Lions following first practice with team

Teddy Bridgewater compliments Detroit Lions

Having just agreed to a contract, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater compliments the Detroit Lions and said he looks forward to passing his wisdom and experience onto younger players as he eases into his first year in the Motor City.

Bridgewater is well-traveled in his NFL career

Originally a 2014 first-round pick of the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, he has also found himself suiting up for the likes of the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. He's thrown a total of 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while also enjoying a 66.4 completion percentage along with 15,120 total yards.

His arrival in Detroit means that he'll be reuniting with Dan Campbell from their days with the Dolphins.

Teddy Bridgewater compliments Detroit Lions

As an NFL veteran, Teddy Bridgewater is looking forward to imparting his wisdom to the younger Lions players from his years of experience. He also was sure to praise the talent that they boast which provides him with a ‘great' situation to come into.

“With the talent on this team, the starters on this team, the experience on this team, it just felt like a great situation for me to come in and honestly just be a mentor for some of the younger guys, teach them how to be pros, while also fine-tuning my game,” Bridgewater said. “Feel like I still got something left in the tank, so it’s a great situation.”

“So it's like, man, how can I leave an everlasting impact?” he said. “How can I prepare the next wave of talent, the next wave of athletes for what's in store? It's kind of my gift to life, just pouring into the younger players on the team. That's how I keep getting opportunities, of course outside of what I'm able to do as a football player. It just means a lot to me, especially when you see guys like Jameson Williams who have unbelievable talent. I get to be part of his journey.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is now a member of the Detroit Lions He'll be a reliable presence should starter Jared Goff go down with injury Teddy Bridgewater compliments the Detroit Lions on a “great” situation and being able to impart his wisdom onto the younger players

Bottom Line: Bridgewater could be an underrated signing

For the first time in what seems like quite a while, the Lions have an established quarterback with plenty of NFL experience as their official backup.

While we hope that Bridgewater doesn't see much playing time since it would mean an injury to Goff, it's reassuring knowing that he's there to fill that role if called upon.