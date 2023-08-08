Teddy Bridgewater: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions Newest Addition

The Detroit Lions, just a while ago, agreed with Free Agent Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. This is unsurprising, as Bridgewater was visiting the Lions just the other day. The Lions currently have Nate Sudfeld as their backup. With the addition of Bridgewater, it'll create a competition on who will be the backup for Jared Goff when their season opens on September 7th in Kansas City.

Getting To Know Teddy Bridgewater

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings for 30 games from 2014-2017 with a record of 17-11-0 and a completion percentage of 64.7%; he threw for 6,150 total yards and had 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. After 2017 he signed with the New York Jets, and then before playing in a regular season game with the Jets, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he met current Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Oct 4, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) talks with Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Scott Turner (left) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

With the Saints, he made 14 appearances, with six being starts; he went 5-1-0 with a completion percentage of 67.1%, threw for 1,502 yards, and had ten touchdowns and three interceptions. After 2019 Bridgewater went to play for the Carolina Panthers, where he made 15 starts going 4-11-0 with a completion percentage of 69.1%, and had 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2021 Bridgewater went to Denver to play for the Broncos and made 14 starts going 7-7-0, throwing for 3,052 yards, a completion percentage of 66.9%, and had 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Last season he played for the Miami Dolphins; he would play in five games after the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to concussions; in those five games, he went 0-2-0, threw for 683 yards with four touchdowns, four interceptions, and had a completion percentage of 62.0%.

Adding all that up in his career, Bridgewater has appeared in 78 games, making 65 starts going 33-32-0, throwing for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions get another Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have created a backup quarterback competition in training camp. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes love Sudfeld, but Bridgewater provides more experience; while Hendon Hooker will be out for most of if not all, this season and the experience of Bridgewater will be a solid backup in case the Lions lose Goff at any point throughout the season. The offense won't skip a beat.