Tom Brady appears to drop major hint regarding his future with Patriots

Tom Brady is regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, and his entire career has been spent playing with the New England Patriots.

But could that soon change?

The 42 year old’s family suite at Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out, and the family has also reportedly fully relocated to a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

This was all reported by WEEI’s Greg Hill:

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where (Gisele Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” he said.

Hill added: “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”