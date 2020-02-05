26.5 F
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

TSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NHL Trade Deadline will be coming up before too long, and unfortunately the Detroit Red Wings are nowhere even close to competing for a playoff spot.

Usually, that’s when teams decide to unload assets to gear up for the future, and one TSN analyst believes that one asset the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs should consider acquiring is an old friend.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has been one of the few bright spots for the Red Wings this season, despite getting next to no offensive help in front of him. He currently sports a 10-14-2 record with a 2.89 GAA.

Analyst Frank Seravelli believes that the Maple Leafs should consider bringing back Bernier, who played in Toronto from 2013 to 2016 in order to shore up their goaltending position.

“Reacquiring Bernier, 31, might not be a big hit in the Toronto market. He’s been there once already and didn’t get the job done. His cap hit ($3 million) is also more than the Leafs can afford. Plus, it’s the term (one year left) that is most crippling, meaning Toronto must be sure he’s the guy they want in their tandem next year, too. But Bernier is quietly having a very solid year (.908) on a Detroit team that will end up being one of the worst in the salary cap era.”

Of course, that would leave the Red Wings with the struggling Jimmy Howard as the starter, who boasts the worst numbers of any NHL goalie who has appeared in at least 10 games. Oof.

Should GM Steve Yzerman and Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas swing a deal?

– – Quotes courtesy of Frank Seravelli of TSN – –

