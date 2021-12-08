Twitter explodes following latest tweet from Tiger Woods

It’s certainly been a difficult year for Tiger Woods following the automobile accident that nearly forced the amputation of his leg in February.

Thankfully, he’s now returning to the course – albeit unofficially. He announced on social media today that he’ll be play the 36-hole PNC Championship in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club:

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

While this isn’t a PGA Tour event, we’re certainly happy to see that Woods is continuing to make strides in his recovery, and hopefully can be participating in them again soon.