    Red Wings News Reports

    Tyler Bertuzzi is set to return for Red Wings as soon as Thursday

    By Teddy Jackson
    Inside the Article:

    Tyler Bertuzzi has faced an injury-plagued 2022-23 NHL season for the Detroit Red Wings. In the latest round of injury, Bertuzzi has been out since January 19th, after suffering a lower-body injury. He is expected to return on Thursday against the Montreal Canadians.

    Why It Matters:

    Bertuzzi has only played in 15 of the Red Wings games this season. He has struggled to have much of an impact offensively or defensively with the amount of time that he's missed.

    • He has five points in 15 games this season.
    • He's accrued a +/- of -5 on the season so far.
    • He was the second-leading scorer on the team in 2021-22 with 30 goals.

    Bertuzzi's return with impact on the Red Wings

    According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Bertuzzi is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday, potentially Friday.

    Derek Lalonde says Tyler Bertuzzi (lower body) expected to play as soon as Thursday when Red Wings are at Montreal (and if not, then Friday at NYI).

    via Helen St. James on Twitter

    There is no doubt the Red Wings could use the offensive firepower the left winger brings to the table, since they have seven of their last 11 games, one of them in a shoot-out, earning one point.

    Tyler Bertuzzi Inside the Numbers

    Tyler Bertuzzi,Detroit Red Wings
    via Hockey Reference

