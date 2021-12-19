Updated NFL Week 15 coverage maps released

by

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 15 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the UPDATED coverage maps for Dec. 16 – Dec. 21

 

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Kansas City @ LA Chargers (FOX/NFLN)
  • Saturday 8:15 ET: New England @ Indianapolis (NFLN; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
  • Sunday Night: New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (NBC)
  • Monday 5:00 ET: Las Vegas @ Cleveland (NFLN; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
  • Monday 8:15 ET: Minnesota @ Chicago (ESPN/ABC)

CBS SINGLE

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Tennessee @ Pittsburgh
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

 

NY Jets @ Miami
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

 

Houston @ Jacksonville
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

 

Cincinnati @ Denver (LATE)
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

 

Atlanta @ San Francisco (LATE)
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

 

UPDATES:

  • Philadelphia PA; Washington DC; Detroit, Flint and Lansing MI; Charlotte NC: CIN-DEN to ATL-SF (Thu)
  • Orlando FL: TN-PIT to NYJ-MIA (Thu)
  • Santa Barbara and Bakersfield CA; Reno NV; Eugene and Bend OR: TN-PIT to ATL-SF (Thu)
  • Tucson AZ; Lima OH: TN-PIT to CIN-DEN (Thu)
  • Tyler TX: HOU-JAX to TN-PIT (Thu)

FOX EARLY

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Dallas @ NY Giants
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

 

Carolina @ Buffalo
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

 

Arizona @ Detroit
Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib

 

UPDATES:

  • all areas originally getting PHI-WSH: PHI-WSH to DAL-NYG (PHI-WSH moved to Tuesday)

FOX LATE

 

Green Bay @ Baltimore
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This game will now be nationally televised.

UPDATES:

  • all areas originally getting SEA-LAR: SEA-LAR to GB-BAL (SEA-LAR moved to Tuesday)

FOX TUESDAY
7:00 PM ET

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Washington @ Philadelphia
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

 

Seattle @ LA Rams
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Both games have been moved from Sunday due to COVID outbreaks on the WFT and Rams. The game not televised in your area will be available on Sunday Ticket.

