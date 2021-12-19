Updated NFL Week 15 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 15 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
Here are the UPDATED coverage maps for Dec. 16 – Dec. 21
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Kansas City @ LA Chargers (FOX/NFLN)
- Saturday 8:15 ET: New England @ Indianapolis (NFLN; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
- Sunday Night: New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (NBC)
- Monday 5:00 ET: Las Vegas @ Cleveland (NFLN; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
- Monday 8:15 ET: Minnesota @ Chicago (ESPN/ABC)
CBS SINGLE
Tennessee @ Pittsburgh
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
█
NY Jets @ Miami
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
█
Houston @ Jacksonville
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
█
Cincinnati @ Denver (LATE)
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
█
Atlanta @ San Francisco (LATE)
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
UPDATES:
- Philadelphia PA; Washington DC; Detroit, Flint and Lansing MI; Charlotte NC: CIN-DEN to ATL-SF (Thu)
- Orlando FL: TN-PIT to NYJ-MIA (Thu)
- Santa Barbara and Bakersfield CA; Reno NV; Eugene and Bend OR: TN-PIT to ATL-SF (Thu)
- Tucson AZ; Lima OH: TN-PIT to CIN-DEN (Thu)
- Tyler TX: HOU-JAX to TN-PIT (Thu)
FOX EARLY
█
Dallas @ NY Giants
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
█
Carolina @ Buffalo
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
█
Arizona @ Detroit
Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib
UPDATES:
- all areas originally getting PHI-WSH: PHI-WSH to DAL-NYG (PHI-WSH moved to Tuesday)
FOX LATE
█
Green Bay @ Baltimore
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
This game will now be nationally televised.
UPDATES:
- all areas originally getting SEA-LAR: SEA-LAR to GB-BAL (SEA-LAR moved to Tuesday)
FOX TUESDAY
7:00 PM ET
█
Washington @ Philadelphia
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
█
Seattle @ LA Rams
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
Both games have been moved from Sunday due to COVID outbreaks on the WFT and Rams. The game not televised in your area will be available on Sunday Ticket.