Updated NFL Week 15 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 15 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the UPDATED coverage maps for Dec. 16 – Dec. 21

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Kansas City @ LA Chargers (FOX/NFLN)

Kansas City @ LA Chargers (FOX/NFLN) Saturday 8:15 ET: New England @ Indianapolis (NFLN; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

New England @ Indianapolis (NFLN; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Sunday Night: New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (NBC)

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay (NBC) Monday 5:00 ET: Las Vegas @ Cleveland (NFLN; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)

Las Vegas @ Cleveland (NFLN; Joe Davis, Kurt Warner) Monday 8:15 ET: Minnesota @ Chicago (ESPN/ABC)

CBS SINGLE

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Tennessee @ Pittsburgh Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

█ NY Jets @ Miami Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

█ Houston @ Jacksonville Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

█ Cincinnati @ Denver (LATE) Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

█ Atlanta @ San Francisco (LATE) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX EARLY

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Dallas @ NY Giants Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█ Carolina @ Buffalo Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█ Arizona @ Detroit Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib

FOX LATE

█ Green Bay @ Baltimore Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This game will now be nationally televised.

FOX TUESDAY

7:00 PM ET

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Washington @ Philadelphia Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

█ Seattle @ LA Rams Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Both games have been moved from Sunday due to COVID outbreaks on the WFT and Rams. The game not televised in your area will be available on Sunday Ticket.