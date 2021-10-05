Video emerges showing bizarre injury to Red Sox OF J.D. Martinez

by

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their top players for Tuesday’s win-or-go-home American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees after OF J.D. Martinez injured his ankle in a bizarre fashion.

Martinez was injured when he rolled his ankle on second base while jogging out to right field between innings during Sunday’s season-finale.

A video has now emerged showing what happened to Martinez and it is a real bummer that he will not be able to play on Tuesday.

Check it out.

