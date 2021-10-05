Video emerges showing bizarre injury to Red Sox OF J.D. Martinez

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their top players for Tuesday’s win-or-go-home American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees after OF J.D. Martinez injured his ankle in a bizarre fashion.

Martinez was injured when he rolled his ankle on second base while jogging out to right field between innings during Sunday’s season-finale.

A video has now emerged showing what happened to Martinez and it is a real bummer that he will not be able to play on Tuesday.

Check it out.

JD Martinez is missing tonight's win-or-go-home AL Wild Card Game because he rolled his ankle on second base while jogging out to his position in right field in the last game of the regular season on Sunday pic.twitter.com/rkJlKvwTg3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 5, 2021