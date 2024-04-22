Benzinga’s Big Play During the NFL Draft with Sports Business Titans Event

Drafting Entrepreneurs: Benzinga’s Big Play During the NFL Draft Week

In the heart of Motown, just before the city gets swarmed by linebacker-sized fans for the 2024 NFL Draft, Benzinga is crafting its own game plan. They’re not just heading to the sidelines; they’re creating their playbook to connect sports aficionados with the entrepreneurial spirit of Detroit.

When and Where to Get in the Game

For those eager to tackle this opportunity, mark your calendars for April 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Strategically coinciding with the NFL Draft commotion but sprinting on its independent track, the Benzinga headquarters are set to morph into the playing field for the Sports Business Titans event.

Luke Jacobi, the President of Benzinga with more flair than a flea-flicker, can barely contain his excitement. “Benzinga is proud to be headquartered in Detroit. From the moment it was announced Detroit would host the 2024 NFL Draft, we knew we had to host an event that would bring a unique Benzinga experience for the football fans coming to our doorstep,” stated Jacobi, “As a leader in financial media, we’re shining a spotlight on the crossroads of sports and entrepreneurship with our Sports Business Titans event.”

Star-Studded Roster Unveiled

Coming Soon: A Who’s Who of Sports and Business Legends

Athletes and moguls alike (Including our very own owner, Jeff Bilbrey) are set to dazzle attendees – and the speaker lineup reads like a fantasy draft for business and sports enthusiasts. With heavy hitters from the gridiron, basketball courts, and even the boxing ring, the guest list should have fan jerseys whirling like a tailgate party. Here’s the snapshot of the elite squad set to impart wisdom:

Donovan Edwards: He may still be studying the playbook at the University of Michigan, but he’s already eyeing the 2025 NFL Draft like a hawk on a Hail Mary.

He may still be studying the playbook at the University of Michigan, but he’s already eyeing the 2025 NFL Draft like a hawk on a Hail Mary. Gosder Cherilus: From protecting quarterbacks to sharing entrepreneurial tips, this former Lion still roars.

From protecting quarterbacks to sharing entrepreneurial tips, this former Lion still roars. Jack Fox: Detroit feels a breeze every time Lions’ punter swings his leg – and he’s ready to kick off the proceedings.

Detroit feels a breeze every time Lions’ punter swings his leg – and he’s ready to kick off the proceedings. Rodney McLeod Jr.: Super Bowl rings aren’t just shiny; they open doors to ventures like Change Our Future.

Super Bowl rings aren’t just shiny; they open doors to ventures like Change Our Future. Claressa Shields: This Olympic champ packs a punch and doesn’t pull them when doling out advice.

This Olympic champ packs a punch and doesn’t pull them when doling out advice. Monte Morris: Point guards see the court like CEOs see market trends – Morris is here to draw the plays.

Point guards see the court like CEOs see market trends – Morris is here to draw the plays. Zach Dereniowski and Frankie LaPenna : These content creators can draft a viral post quicker than a GM can say “pick is in.”

and : These content creators can draft a viral post quicker than a GM can say “pick is in.” LaMarr Woodley and Rob Sims: Super Bowl champs understand teamwork both on the field and in business ventures.

General admission tickets start at $197 and attendees can also select the VIP tickets option for special panel and event seating.

Get your Tickets here

What’s the Score?

More Than Just a Pep Rally for Entrepreneurs

With this being Benzinga’s 33rd lap around the event planning track, they’re as seasoned as a veteran coach in the playoffs. This fusion event will feature panels discussing everything from philanthropy in sports to the tech future of the business – potentially more exciting than a fourth-quarter comeback.

So, if you’re ready to huddle up with giants of the field and boardroom, and maybe even grab a VIP ticket to feel like a first-round pick, then rush to join the Benzinga squad for this can’t-miss affair.

Get your tickets here if you’re game for insights that could outmaneuver any defensive line.