Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

We are heading into Week 12 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the top four teams in the rankings took care of business. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, the top four teams remain the same as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU lead the way. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
What are the Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings?
Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as you can see, Oregon took a big hit, while Tennessee, LSU, and USC are in striking distance.
Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
18. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnati
Nation, when all is said and done, what do you think the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like?