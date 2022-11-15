Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

We are heading into Week 12 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the top four teams in the rankings took care of business. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, the top four teams remain the same as No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU lead the way. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.

What are the Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings?

Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as you can see, Oregon took a big hit, while Tennessee, LSU, and USC are in striking distance.

Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

Nation, when all is said and done, what do you think the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like?