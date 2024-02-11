What If? Detroit Lions trail Chiefs after 1st Quarter of Super Bowl LVIII

Note: Yes, we know the Lions are not in the Super Bowl, but let us dream!

In an electrifying start to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, the Detroit Lions find themselves trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by a narrow margin of 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Chiefs wasted no time asserting their dominance, opening the scoring on their very first drive. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, showcased his exceptional talent by connecting with Travis Kelce for a 38-yard touchdown pass, lighting up the scoreboard and setting an early tone for the game.

The Lions Strike Back

However, the Lions, undeterred by the Chiefs' quick start, responded with vigor. Jared Goff led the Lions on an 8-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 7-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs. This immediate answer highlighted the Lions' resilience and determination to compete at the highest level.

Butker Does His Thing

After a couple of scoreless drives from both teams, the Chiefs managed to edge ahead once more. A 7-play, 55-yard drive, marked by strategic plays and critical third-down conversions, ended with Harrison Butker kicking a 47-yard field goal. This put the Chiefs up 10-7, wrapping up an intense first quarter filled with anticipation and high stakes.

As Super Bowl LVIII progresses, the Lions are showcasing their ability to stand toe-to-toe with the defending champions, promising a game filled with excitement, strategy, and exceptional football.

End of 1st Quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 10, Detroit Lions 7