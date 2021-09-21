Where the Detroit Lions would be picking in the 2022 draft if the season ended after Week 2

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books and not surprisingly, the Detroit Lions are 0-2.

Since it seems like it is a foregone conclusion that the Lions will be fighting more for a higher pick in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot, we thought it would be fun (maybe the wrong choice of word) to keep you up to date on there the Lions currently stand.

So, if the season were to end today, the Lions would have the No. 4 overall pick and the No. 30 overall pick (via Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We will keep you up to date on where the Lions stand as each week of the regular season concludes.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Jacksonville 0-2 .000 — .500 Lost 2 2 NY Jets 0-2 .000 — .500 Lost 2 3 Atlanta 0-2 .000 — .529 Lost 2 4 Detroit 0-2 .000 — .529 Lost 2 5 Indianapolis PHI 0-2 .000 — .559 Lost 2 6 Minnesota 0-2 .000 — .559 Lost 2 7 NY Giants 0-2 .000 — .618 Lost 2 8 New England 1-1 .500 1.0 .412 Won 1 9 Miami PHI 1-1 .500 1.0 .412 Lost 1 10 Cincinnati 1-1 .500 1.0 .471 Lost 1 11 Houston 1-1 .500 1.0 .471 Lost 1 12 Chicago NYG 1-1 .500 1.0 .500 Won 1 13 Philadelphia 1-1 .500 1.0 .500 Lost 1 14 Pittsburgh 1-1 .500 1.0 .500 Lost 1 15 Baltimore 1-1 .500 1.0 .500 Won 1 16 New Orleans 1-1 .500 1.0 .500 Lost 1 17 Dallas 1-1 .500 1.0 .529 Won 1 18 Seattle NYJ 1-1 .500 1.0 .559 Lost 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 Buffalo 1-1 .500 1.0 .412 Won 1 20 Tennessee 1-1 .500 1.0 .441 Won 1 21 Green Bay 1-1 .500 1.0 .471 Won 1 22 Washington 1-1 .500 1.0 .529 Won 1 23 Cleveland 1-1 .500 1.0 .529 Won 1 24 Carolina 2-0 1.000 2.0 .441 Won 2 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 LA Chargers 1-1 .500 1.0 .559 Lost 1 26 Kansas City 1-1 .500 1.0 .588 Lost 1 27 Tampa Bay 2-0 1.000 2.0 .441 Won 2 28 San Francisco MIA 2-0 1.000 2.0 .471 Won 2 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Denver 2-0 1.000 2.0 .441 Won 2 30 LA Rams DET 2-0 1.000 2.0 .500 Won 2 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Las Vegas 2-0 1.000 2.0 .500 Won 2 32 Arizona 2-0 1.000 2.0 .529 Won 2