Wolverines’ Wolverines’ Drake Nugent Heads to the 49ers

Drake Nugent, center for the Michigan Wolverines, finds his next challenge with the San Francisco 49ers after signing as an undrafted free agent post the 2024 NFL Draft.

Continuing the Legacy

Nugent’s stint at Michigan was preceded by a solid tenure at Stanford, where he started 24 games and earned two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognitions. Stepping into significant shoes left by former Wolverine and Rimington Award winner Olu Oluwatimi, Nugent not only met expectations but also shone brightly. His stint earned him a spot as a Rimington finalist and All-Big Ten first-team honors by coaches and media alike.

As he embarks on his professional journey, Nugent carries forward the athletic prowess that spans his family – his father Terry Nugent had played for the Colts and Browns.

Breaking Down the Drake Nugent

Listed at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 298 pounds, Nugent’s physicality was put on display during the NFL Combine where he logged 25 reps on the bench, coupled with promising agility – completing the shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.33 seconds. While his stats might not scream off the charts, they present more than a just promising outlook for Nugent’s potential role in the 49ers’ lineup.

Wolverines in the NFL

Nugent’s advance to the NFL is not solitary—fellow Wolverines such as James Turner, Karsen Barnhart, Braiden McGregor, Josh Wallace, and Trente Jones have also found their respective places as undrafted free agents in various teams.

As we usher in the next steps for these former Wolverines, we extend our best wishes to Nugent and his peers for success and endurance in the competitive realm of the NFL.

Looking Ahead

With Nugent now slated to don the 49ers’ colors, the Michigan community keeps a keen eye on the impact he will make as the new NFL season approaches. Among the new recruits from Michigan, it will be of particular interest to see who emerges to make a lasting imprint on the professional gridiron.